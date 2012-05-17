YAOUNDE May 17 Cameroon's soccer federation has
dismissed former striker Roger Milla from his post as honorary
president of the organisation after his calls for a clean-up of
the leadership.
Milla set up a committee last month to press for the axing
of the football federation executive, blaming them for the
country's poor performance in recent years and the eight-month
suspension of national team captain Samuel Eto'o, who led a
player striker over unpaid bonuses last year.
Milla, whose goal-scoring exploits helped Cameroon to reach
the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals, also called federation
president Iya Mohamed "a kidnapper".
The decision to sack Milla was made at a general assembly
meeting of the federation, which has expressed support for
long-serving president Mohamed.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by Mark Gleeson and Clare
Fallon)