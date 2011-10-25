YAOUNDE Oct 25 Cameroon confirmed the sacking
of coach Javier Clemente on Tuesday, ending weeks of speculation
over the fate of the Spaniard who failed to qualify the team for
next year's African Nations Cup finals.
"Clemente and his assistants were duly informed that they
were relieved of their duties yesterday, Monday October 24, and
a new coach will be appointed very soon, maybe within some hours
from now as we've already forwarded a list of the pre-selections
to the sports minister to make the final choice," Cameroon's
football federation secretary general Sidiki Tombi a Roko told
reporters.
"What Cameroon needs is a charismatic coach who will not
allow himself to be easily influenced to summon this or that
player to the national squad simply because he has been in the
team for a number of years or because he is a friend of a senior
official of the federation," he added in a reference to
accusations of player power and divisions among senior squad
members.
"He should also be one who will accept to live here in
Cameroon and accept the salary he will be proposed, no matter
the amount," the secretary general said.
Clemente was appointed in August last year to replace
Frenchman Paul Le Guen following the Indomitable Lions' dismal
performance at the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa.
Assisted by former internationals, striker Francois Omam
Biyick and goalkeeper Jacques Songo'o, his aim was to lead
Cameroon for the 2012 African Nations Cup in neighbouring Gabon
and Equatorial Guinea.
But Cameroon finished second to Senegal in their qualifying
group, the four-times winners missing out on the finals for only
the second time in 16 attempts.
