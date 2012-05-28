YAOUNDE May 28 Cameroon's government has set
match bonuses for the national soccer team to avoid the ruckus
over money that led to a strike last year and the subsequent
suspension of captain Samuel Eto'o.
They will each be paid 5 million CFA Francs (S$9,550) for
any win in the World Cup qualifiers, which start this weekend,
and will receive 500,000 FCFA for every call-up to a competitive
match among other bonuses, sports ministry officials told
Reuters on Monday.
All the money comes from state coffers and should the team
qualify for the World Cup or African Nations Cup finals, they
will be entitled to a special bonus to be decided by the
government.
Eto'o was given an eight-month ban for leading a strike last
November when Cameroon refused to play a friendly in Algeria
because they had not been paid promised bonuses.
