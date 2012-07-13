By Tansa Musa
YAOUNDE, July 13 Cameroon coach Denis Lavagne
wants Samuel Eto'o removed as captain when he returns from
suspension later this year.
Eto'o was given an eight-month ban for leading a strike last
November when Cameroon refused to play a friendly in Algeria
because they had not been paid promised bonuses.
In a letter to the Cameroon Football Federation, Frenchman
Lavagne called for them to make a decision on the captaincy
before games against Cape Verde Islands in September and October
in the final round of 2013 African Nations Cup preliminaries.
"“Consequently, we are requesting that a meeting be held to
designate the next captain of the national team and his
assistants," Lavagne wrote in the letter released to the media
in Cameroon.
Lavagne also complained that his annual salary of 132
million CFA francs (about $245,000) has not been paid. He said
his contract stipulated it should be paid in a lump sum.
Lavagne, who was recently warned by the federation for being
disrespectful to a government minister, was appointed last year
after Cameroon fired former Spain manager Javier Clemente when
they failed to reach the 2012 Nations Cup finals.
(Editing by Mark Gleeson/Peter Rutherford)