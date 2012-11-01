YAOUNDE Nov 1 Long-serving goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni has been left out of a 24-man squad named on Wednesday for Cameroon's friendly against Albania on Nov. 14 as the Indomitable Lions seek to put recent disappointment behind them.

Kameni, currently languishing on the bench at Malaga, is among those players blamed for the poor form that led to Cameroon's shock elimination in the African Nations Cup qualifier last month.

Also missing from the squad is Stephane Mbia, who did not feature in key game against the Cape Verde Islands on Oct. 14, and German-based attacker Idrissou Mohammadou, who was jeered by the large crowd as Cameron were eliminated by the Cape Verdians spectators who turn out to cheer the Lions to victory.

New coach Jean-Paul Akono named Jean Paul Yontcha of Olhanense in Portugal and Gilles Ngomo, who plays for Algerian side CS Constantine, for the first time. The match against Albania is being played in Geneva.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Joslain Mayebi (Wrexham), Guy Rolland Ndy Assembe (Nancy)

Defenders: Benoit Angbwa (Rostov), Henri Bedimo (Montpellier), Gaetan Bong (Valenciennes), Jean Armel Kana Biyik (Stade Rennes), Nicolas Nkoulou (Marseille), Dany Nounkeu (Galatasaray, Turkey), Allan Romeo Nyom (Granada)

Midfielders: Achille Emana (Al Hilal Riyadh), Jean Makoun (Stade Rennes), Joel Matip (Schalke 04), Patrick Mevoungou (Admira Wacker), Gilles Ngomo (CS Constantine), Alexandre Song (Barcelona), Franck Songo'o (Portland Timbers)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Valenciennes), Mathew Mbuta Adongcho (unattached), Joel Babanda (Union Douala), Pierre Boya (Randers), Samuel Eto'o (Anzhi Makhachkala), Fabrice Olinga (Malaga), Achille Webo (Buyuksehir Bld. Spor), Jean Paul Yontcha (Olhanense). (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John Mehaffey)