YAOUNDE, March 10 Cameroon have named 11 errant players who skipped a friendly international last month in their squad for the World Cup qualifier against Togo in Yaounde next week but warned them any absence this time could cost their international future.

The players, including captain Samuel Eto'o, failed to respond to a call-up for a friendly in Tanzania last month, which Cameroon lost.

"I have called up the players who I think are the most competitive now and anyone who does not turn up this time will never again be called up in the national squad as long as I remain the head coach," Jean Paul Akono said in an interview with Reuters on Sunday.

"We have done our best to resolve differences between some players and disagreements with the federation. The players should know that when they are called up it is to serve the nation and not any particular individual."

Among the others warned are vice captain Nicolas Nkoulou, Alexandre Song, Jean Makoun, Joel Matip and Achille Emana.

Cameroon, who have a win and a loss in their first two group matches in the qualifiers for next year's finals in Brazil, recalled Norwich City defender Sebastien Bassong for the match.