YAOUNDE, March 27 A left knee injury suffered in Saturday's World Cup win will keep Cameroon captain Samuel Eto'o out action for the next three weeks, the country's football federation FECAFOOT said on Wednesday.

Eto'o, who plays for Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala, scored both goals in a 2-1 win over Togo that put Cameroon top of their African zone qualifying group. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John Mehaffey)