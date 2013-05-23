YAOUNDE May 23 Cameroon have appointed Volker Finke as head coach of the national team, the German tasked with ensuring the Indomitable Lions qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Finke takes over from caretaker coach Jean-Paul Akono, who was brought in to replace Denis Lavagne last September after the Frenchman failed to take Cameroon to the African Nations Cup finals in 2012 and 2013.

The 65-year-old managed German side SC Freiburg from 1991 to 2007 and will be coaching an international side for the first time after spells at Urawa Red Diamonds in Japan and Cologne in his homeland.

In World Cup qualifying, Cameroon sit top of Group I on six points from three games, followed by Libya (5), DR Congo (4) and Togo (1).

The 10 group winners advance to a final round of two-legged qualifiers with the five victors of those ties securing Africa's places in Brazil.

Finke's first game in charge will be a friendly against Ukraine in Kiev on June 2.

Cameroon then turn the attention to the World Cup with a qualifier against Togo in Lome on June 9, before playing DR Congo in Kinshasa on June 16 and Libya at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde on Sept 6. (Reporting by Tansa Musa; Editing by John O'Brien)