YAOUNDE Nov 15 Cameroon qualified for the African Nations Cup finals after Vincent Aboubaker struck 20 minutes from time to secure a 1-0 win at home to the Democratic Republic of Congo on Saturday.

The victory in Yaounde, which continues Cameroon's rehabilitation after their dismal World Cup, sees them finish top of Group D on 13 points with a game to play, four points ahead of Ivory Coast and seven above the Congolese.

Cameroon lost all three games at this year's World Cup in Brazil and had their reputation sullied by a player strike over money but they have resurrected their form in the qualifiers for the 2015 Nations Cup, winning four out of five games.

Cameroon join Algeria, Cape Verde Islands, South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia and new hosts Equatorial Guinea in the 16-team tournament, which will be held from Jan. 17-Feb. 8. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)