YAOUNDE Jan 30 Aurelien Chedjou was called up by Cameroon on Tuesday after a six-month absence as replacement for defender Brice Nlate in the African Nations Cup squad.

Chedjou has not played for his country since this year's World Cup but Nlate suffered a knee injury in a car accident and will not be fit for the 16-team tournament in Equatorial Guinea starting on Jan. 17.

The 29-year-old Chedjou, who plays for Turkish club Galatasaray, was one of several senior players whose international careers looked to be over after Cameroon lost all three games at the World Cup in Brazil. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ed Osmond; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)