YAOUNDE Jan 7 Yannick Bolasie equalised deep in stoppage time on Wednesday to hand the Democratic Republic of Congo a 1-1 draw away against Cameroon in a warm-up international ahead of this month's African Nations Cup finals.

Bolasie, who only arrived from Crystal Palace on Tuesday and was used as a second half substitute, took advantage of a tiring home defence to score after a pass from Chancel Mbemba.

Cameroon had led 1-0 at halftime after a 35th minute goal from Franck Etoundi.

Both countries compete at the Nations Cup in Equatorial Guinea, which starts on Jan. 17. The Congolese are in Group B against the Cape Verde Islands, Tunisia and Zambia while Cameroon compete in Group D against Guinea, Ivory Coast and Mali.