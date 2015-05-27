May 27 Cameroon coach Carl Enow Ngachu provided no real surprises as he largely kept faith with his African Championships squad when announcing his 23-strong selection for next month's Women's World Cup in Canada.

Ngachu has for the main part stuck by the players who finished runners-up at last October's African Championships, a performance that allowed Cameroon to take their bow on the sport's biggest stage.

The coach has included foreign-based forward and captain Christine Manie, from Romanian club Olympia Cluj, as well as experienced goalkeeper Annette Ngo Ndom and leading striker Gaelle Enganamouit, who all played at the Olympic Games in 2012.

Cameroon were the first team to jet in to Canada for the Women's World Cup, arriving in Vancouver some three weeks before the tournament.

They begin their Group C campaign against Ecuador at the BC Place Stadium on June 8, before meeting Switzerland and defending world champions Japan.

Cameroon squad

Goalkeepers: Teclaire Mbororo, Annette Ngo Ndom, Flore Enyegue

Defenders: Yvonne Leuko Chibosso, Ysis Sonkeng, Marie Aurelle Awona, Augustine Ejangue, Cathy Bou Ndjouh, Rita Wanki

Midfielders: Henriette Edoa, Genevieve Ngo Beleck, Francine Zouga, Meffometou Falone, Grace Yango, Therese Abena, Raissa Feudjio, Ngani Agathe

Forwards: Madelaine Ngono Mani, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene, Njoya Nkout, Gaelle Enganamouit, Christine Manie, Rose Bella