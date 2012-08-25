YAOUNDE Aug 25 Samuel Eto'o will end a lengthy
international suspension next month after being recalled by
Cameroon for an African Nations Cup first round first leg
qualifier against Cape Verde Islands.
The 31-year-old forward was banned for eight months after
leading a player strike in November over unpaid bonuses. The row
caused the team to cancel a friendly in Algeria.
The ban was expected to end the 15-year, 109-cap
international career of the four-times African Footballer of the
Year widely regarded as Cameroon's greatest player.
Eto'o, though, will return against Cape Verde Islands in
Praia on Sept. 8, the Cameroon Football Federation said on
Saturday as they announced a 23-man squad.
The two-legged match will decide a place at the 2013 finals
in South Africa. The return leg is in Yaounde in October.
Former Barcelona and Inter Milan striker Eto'o now plays for
wealthy Russian Premier League side Anzhi Makhachkala.
(Reporting by Tansa Musa and Mark Gleeson; editing by Tony
Jimenez)