YAOUNDE Dec 16 Cameroon have banned captain Samuel Eto'o for 15 matches after the forward incited his team mates to refuse to travel to Algeria for a friendly international last month, the FA said.

Vice-captain Eyong Enoh Takang was also handed a two-match suspension for a similar breach of discipline, the FA said in a statement on its official website (www.fecafootonline.com).

The players have 10 days to appeal.