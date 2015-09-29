YAOUNDE, Sept 29 Midfielder Sebastien Siani's role in helping unfashionable Oostende to the top of the Belgian league has been recognised with a first call-up by Cameroon for a friendly against Nigeria in Brussels on Oct. 11.

Coach Volker Finke also handed first call-ups for his 25-man squad to Romanian-based defender Fai Collins and striker Oumarou Aboubakar from Partizan Belgrade.

Next Sunday's friendly serves as a warm-up for the start of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in November, where Cameroon have been drawn to play the winner of the preliminary round tie between Niger and Somalia

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Guy-Rolland Ndy Assembe (Nancy), Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam), Fabrice Ondoua (Barcelona)

Defenders: Sebastien Bassong (Norwich City), Aurelien Chedjou (Galatasaray), Fai Collins (Dinamo Bucharest), Kombi Mandjang (Union Douala), Joel Matip (Schalke 04), Nicolas Nkoulou (Olympique de Marseille), Allan Nyom (Watford), Ambroise Oyongo (Montreal Impact).

Midfielders: Felix Eboa (Paris St Germain), Enoh Eyong (Standard Liege), Raoul Loe (Al Sailiya), Stephane Mbia (Sevilla), Dani Ndi (Sporting Gijon), Edgar Salli (Sion), Sebastien Siani (Oostende)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Porto), Eric Choupo-Moting (Schalke 04), Leonard Kweuke (Caykur Rizespor), Benjamin Moukandjo (Lorient), Clinton Njie (Tottenham Hotspur), Abubakar Oumarou (Partizan Belgrade), Jacques Zoua (GFC Ajaccio). (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Toby Davis)