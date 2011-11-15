Nov 15 Cameroon's players have gone on strike
over alleged unpaid appearances fees and are refusing to play a
scheduled friendly international in Algeria on Tuesday.
The match has had to be called off.
"This postponement is as a result of an internal
administrative problem in the Cameroon national team," the
Algerian Football Federation said in a brief statement.
A statement from Cameroon's players said they had not
received money promised for their appearance in a four-nation
tournament in Morocco at the weekend, where they played on
Friday against Sudan and on Sunday against the host nation.
"We have decided not to make the trip to Algiers and call on
the authorities in Cameroon to keep to their agreements," a
statement signed by the players and published on the
www.camfoot.com website said.
