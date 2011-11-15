* Cameroon players refuse to travel
* Algeria hint at seeking compensation
Nov 15 Striking Cameroon players forced the
abandonment of a friendly in Algeria on Tuesday, refusing to
play after not being paid an appearance fee for two
internationals at the weekend.
"This postponement is as a result of an internal
administrative problem in the Cameroon national team," the
Algerian Football Federation said in a brief statement.
"FAF deplores this unacceptable and unsporting situation,"
hinting it would seek compensation for lost costs.
A statement from Cameroon's players said they had not
received money promised for their appearance in a four-nation
tournament in Morocco at the weekend, where they played on
Friday against Sudan and on Sunday against the host nation.
"We have decided not to make the trip to Algiers and call on
the authorities in Cameroon to keep to their agreements," a
statement signed by the players and published on the
www.camfoot.com website said.
"The problem of the fees was raised a week ago and no
solution found. The team played with commitment and
professionalism in Marrakech but have decided not to go to
Algeria."
They took their action after Sunday's match against Morocco
in Marrakech, where captain Samuel Eto'o first told reporters of
the squad's intention.
Several meetings between Cameroon federation officials and
players, plus reports of the arrival of cash to pay the players,
followed but they failed to solve the situation.
It is the second game between top African sides that has
been cancelled this week after Ivory Coast pulled out of their
friendly with Senegal in Paris on Tuesday because of travel
problems.
Algeria will play a match between their squad members in
place of the clash with Cameroon and allow free entry to
spectators, the federation said.
Disputes over money and threats of strikes are common in
African football but rarely are matches called off because of
payment disputes.
(Writing By Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Mark Meadows)