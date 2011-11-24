Nov 24 DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, Nov 24
The east African regional soccer tournament kicks
off this weekend amid news the Somali government has dissolved
its football federation following differences with the sports
minister, officials said.
Somali Football chief Abdigani Said Arap told the Council of
the East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA)
Congress on Thursday that Sports Minister Mohamed Mohiadin
Sheikh dissolved the football body on Tuesday. He did not give
reasons.
Sources from the troubled Horn of African nation said the
minister had demanded a luxury car and a house from the Somali
Olympic Committee, which the latter declined.
"By dissolving the Olympic body's most active affiliate, the
minister thinks he is punishing the Olympic body in the hope
that they would cave in to his unnecessary demands," Arap told
the Congress in the Tanzanian Indian Ocean port city and
commercial capital Dar es Salaam.
CECAFA officials were upbeat about the kick off of their
tournament, saying they would wait for world governing body
FIFA's intervention, which could include banning Somalia from
international competition.
"We would rather concentrate on this tournament than comment
on such political matters," CECAFA General Secretary Nicholas
Musonye told reporters on Thursday.
Eight teams have arrived for the region's most popular
tournament, with a guest team invited from Zimbabwe after
Namibia pulled out at the last minute.
Regular campaigners are Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda
Burundi, Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Eritrea and Djibouti. South
Sudan are yet to attain full status.
The highlights of the four-day congress were the re-election
of Tanzania's former international Leodegar Tenga for another
four-year term as president and a proposal by Kenya, Tanzania
and Uganda for a joint bid for the 2017 African Nations Cup
finals.
After deliberations, only two of the nations will put
forward a joint bid.
Tenga's would-be opponent to run the region's most powerful
football body, Fadu Hussein from Djibouti, was unable to travel
to Dar es Salaam for unknown reasons.
