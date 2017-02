CAIRO, May 15 Draw for the African Champions League group phase made on Tuesday:

Group A: ASO Chlef (Algeria), Sunshine Stars (Nigeria), Esperance (Tunisia, holders), Etoile Sahel (Tunisia)

Group B: TP Mazembe Englebert (Democratic Republic of Congo), Al Ahli (Egypt), Zamalek, (Egypt), Berekum Chelsea (Ghana)

The group phase begins on the weekend of July 6-8. The top two finishers in each group advance to October's semi-finals.

(Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)