April 7 The draw for the third round of the 2013 African Champions League after the completion of Sunday's second round matches: JSM Bejaia (Algeria) v Esperance (Tunisia) Coton Sport (Cameroon) v Stade Malien (Mali) Zamalek (Egypt) v St George (Ethiopia) FUS Rabat (Morocco) v Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast) Enugu Rangers (Nigeria) v Recreativo Libolo (Angola) Kano Pillars (Nigeria) v Entente Setif (Algeria) Orlando Pirates (South Africa) v TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) CA Bizerte (Tunisia) v Al Ahli (Egypt) Clubs mentioned first play at home in the first leg on the weekend of April 19-21. The return legs are on the weekend of May 3-5. The winners qualify for the group phase of the Champions League starting in July while the losers drop down to African Confederation Cup. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)