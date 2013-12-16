JOHANNESBURG, Dec 16 The draw for the first two
rounds of the African Champions League, released by the
Confederation of African Football on Monday:
Young Africans (Tanzania) v Komorozine (Comoros Islands)
Berekum Chelsea (Ghana) v Atlabar (South Sudan)
Al Ahli Benghazi (Libya) v Foullah Edifice (Chad)
Gor Mahia (Kenya) v AS Bitam (Gabon)
Enyimba (Nigeria) v Ange de Notse (Togo)
Royal Armed Forces (Morocco) v Real Bamako (Mali)
Astres Douala (Cameroon) v Akonangui (Equatorial Guinea)
Asante Kotoko (Ghana) v Barrack Young Controllers (Liberia)
Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast) v Balantas Mansoa (Guinea Bissau)
Dedebit (Ethiopia) v KMKM (Zanzibar)
FC Nouhadibou (Mauritania) v Horoya (Guinea)
Raja Casablanca (Morocco) v Diamond Stars (Sierra Leone)
Diables Noirs (Congo) v Flambeau de l'Est (Burundi)
Entente Setif (Algeria) v Steve Biko (Gambia)
Diambars (Senegal) v ASFA Yennega (Burkina Faso)
USM El Harrach (Algeria) v Stade Malien (Mali)
AC Leopards (Congo) v Rayon Sport (Rwanda)
Primeiro Agosto (Angola) v Lioli (Lesotho)
Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) v Black Africa (Namibia)
Liga Muculmama (Mozambique) v CNAPS (Madagascar)
Dynamos (Zimbabwe) v Mochudi Centre Chiefs (Botswana)
AS V Club (DR Congo) v Kano Pillars (Nigeria)
Zamalek (Egypt) v AS Douanes (Niger)
Kabuscorp (Angola) v Cote d'Or (Seychelles)
Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland) v Nkana FC (Zambia)
Al Merreikh (Sudan) v Kampala City Council (Uganda)
Clubs mentioned first play at home in the first leg on the
weekend Feb. 7-9. Return matches on the following weekend
Second round:
Young Africans or Komorozine v Al Ahli (Egypt, holders)
Berekum Chelsea or Atlabar v Al Ahli Benghazi or Foullah
Edifice
Gor Mahia or AS Bitam v Esperance (Tunisia)
Enyimba or Ange de Notse v Royal Armed Forces or Real Bamako
Astres Douala or Akonangui v TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo)
Asante Kotoko or Barrack Young Controllers v Sewe Sport or
Balantas Mansoa
Dedebit or KMKM v CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)
FC Nouhadibou or Horoya v Raja Casablanca or Diamond Star
Diables Noirs or Flambeau de l'Est v Coton Sport (Cameroon)
Entente Setif or Steve Biko v Diambars or ASFA Yennega
USM El Harrach or Stade Malien v Al Hilal (Sudan)
AC Leopards or Rayon Sport v Primeiro Agosto or Lioli
Kaizer Chiefs or Black Africa v Liga Muculmama or CNAPS
Dynamos or Mochudi Centre Chiefs v AS V Club or Kano Pillars
Zamalek or AS Douanes v Kabuscorp or Cote d'Or
Mbabane Swallows or Nkana FC v Al Merreikh or Kampala City
Council
