JOHANNESBURG, Dec 16 The draw for the first two rounds of the African Champions League, released by the Confederation of African Football on Monday: Young Africans (Tanzania) v Komorozine (Comoros Islands) Berekum Chelsea (Ghana) v Atlabar (South Sudan) Al Ahli Benghazi (Libya) v Foullah Edifice (Chad) Gor Mahia (Kenya) v AS Bitam (Gabon) Enyimba (Nigeria) v Ange de Notse (Togo) Royal Armed Forces (Morocco) v Real Bamako (Mali) Astres Douala (Cameroon) v Akonangui (Equatorial Guinea) Asante Kotoko (Ghana) v Barrack Young Controllers (Liberia) Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast) v Balantas Mansoa (Guinea Bissau) Dedebit (Ethiopia) v KMKM (Zanzibar) FC Nouhadibou (Mauritania) v Horoya (Guinea) Raja Casablanca (Morocco) v Diamond Stars (Sierra Leone) Diables Noirs (Congo) v Flambeau de l'Est (Burundi) Entente Setif (Algeria) v Steve Biko (Gambia) Diambars (Senegal) v ASFA Yennega (Burkina Faso) USM El Harrach (Algeria) v Stade Malien (Mali) AC Leopards (Congo) v Rayon Sport (Rwanda) Primeiro Agosto (Angola) v Lioli (Lesotho) Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) v Black Africa (Namibia) Liga Muculmama (Mozambique) v CNAPS (Madagascar) Dynamos (Zimbabwe) v Mochudi Centre Chiefs (Botswana) AS V Club (DR Congo) v Kano Pillars (Nigeria) Zamalek (Egypt) v AS Douanes (Niger) Kabuscorp (Angola) v Cote d'Or (Seychelles) Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland) v Nkana FC (Zambia) Al Merreikh (Sudan) v Kampala City Council (Uganda) Clubs mentioned first play at home in the first leg on the weekend Feb. 7-9. Return matches on the following weekend Second round: Young Africans or Komorozine v Al Ahli (Egypt, holders) Berekum Chelsea or Atlabar v Al Ahli Benghazi or Foullah Edifice Gor Mahia or AS Bitam v Esperance (Tunisia) Enyimba or Ange de Notse v Royal Armed Forces or Real Bamako Astres Douala or Akonangui v TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) Asante Kotoko or Barrack Young Controllers v Sewe Sport or Balantas Mansoa Dedebit or KMKM v CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) FC Nouhadibou or Horoya v Raja Casablanca or Diamond Star Diables Noirs or Flambeau de l'Est v Coton Sport (Cameroon) Entente Setif or Steve Biko v Diambars or ASFA Yennega USM El Harrach or Stade Malien v Al Hilal (Sudan) AC Leopards or Rayon Sport v Primeiro Agosto or Lioli Kaizer Chiefs or Black Africa v Liga Muculmama or CNAPS Dynamos or Mochudi Centre Chiefs v AS V Club or Kano Pillars Zamalek or AS Douanes v Kabuscorp or Cote d'Or Mbabane Swallows or Nkana FC v Al Merreikh or Kampala City Council Clubs mentioned first play at home in the first leg on the weekend of Feb. 28, March 1-2. The return legs are on the following weekend. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; editing by Justin Palmer)