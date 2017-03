CAPE TOWN, March 9 Draw for the third round of African Champions League.

Al Ahli Benghazi (Libya) v Al Ahli (Egypt) Real Bamako (Mali) v Esperance (Tunisia) or Gor Mahia (Kenya) Sewe Sport (Cote d'Ivoire) v TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) Horoya (Guinea) v CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) Entente Setif (Algeria) v Coton Sport (Cameroon) AC Leopards (Congo) v Al Hilal (Sudan) AS V Club (DR Congo) v Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) Nkana FC (Zambia) v Zamalek (Egypt)

Teams mentioned first host first leg on the weekend of March 21-23. The return legs are played on the weekend of March 28-30.

The winners qualify for the league phase. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by xx; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27 82 8257807; Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)