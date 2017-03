April 29 The draw for the African Champions League group stage made in Cairo on Tuesday.

Group A: Al Hilal (Sudan), TP Mazembe Englebert, AS V Club (both DR Congo), Zamalek (Egypt)

Group B: Esperance (Tunisia), Entente Setif (Algeria), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Al Ahli Benghazi (Libya)

Group matches start in May and conclude in August. The top two in each group advance to the semi-finals in September. The two-legged final will be held in October and November.