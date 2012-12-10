Dec 10 The draw for the first two rounds of the 2013 African Champions League, released by the Confederation of African Football in Cairo on Monday: First round: Zamalek (Egypt) v Gazelle (Chad) AS V Club (DR Congo) v Dynamic Lome (Togo) Jamhuri (Zanzibar) v St George (Ethiopia) CA Bizerte (Tunisia) v Al Ittihad (Libya) Dynamos (Zimbabwe) v Lesotho Correctional Services (Lesotho) St Michel United (Seychelles) v Tusker (Kenya) Zanaco (Zambia) v Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland) Orlando Pirates v Djabal (Comoros Islands) Maxaquene (Mozambique) v Mochudi Centre Chiefs (Botswana) APR FC (Rwanda) v Vital'O (Burundi) Enugu Rangers (Nigeria) v Sporting Principe (Sao Tome e Principe) Simba Sports (Tanzania) v Recreativo Libolo (Angola) JSM Bejaia (Algeria) v Olympic (Niger) Asante Kotoko (Ghana) v Sony Ela Nguema (Equatorial Guinea) Primeiro Agosto (Angola) v AS Adema (Madagascar) FUS Rabat (Morocco) v Real Banjul (Gambia) Union Douala (Cameroon) v Liberia Ship Corporate Registry FC (Liberia) Horoya (Guinea) v Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast) Academie Football Amadou Diallo-Djekanou (Ivory Coast) v Diamond Stars (Sierra Leone) Coton Sport (Cameroon) v Uganda Revenue Authority (Uganda) Moghreb Tetouan (Morocco) v Casa Sport (Senegal) Kano Pillars (Nigeria) v Olympique Bangui (Central African Republic) Congo representative to be determined v CF Mounana (Gabon) ASPAC (Benin) v ASFA Yennega (Burkina Faso) Clubs mentioned first play at home in the first leg on the weekend of Feb. 15-17. The return legs are on the weekend of March 1-3. Second round: Zamalek or Gazelle v AS V Club or Dynamic Lome Jamhuri or St George v Djoliba (Mali) CA Bizerte or Al Ittihad v Dynamos or Lesotho Correctional Services St Michel United or Tusker v Al Ahly (Egypt, holders) Zanaco or Mbabane Swallows v Orlando Pirates or Djabal Maxaquene or Mochudi Centre Chiefs v TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) APR FC or Vital'O v Enugu Rangers or Sporting Principe Simba Sports or Recreativo Libolo v Al Merreikh (Sudan) JSM Bejaia or Olympic v Asante Kotoko or Sony Ela Nguema Primeiro Agosto or AS Adema v Esperance (Tunisia) FUS Rabat or Real Banjul v Union Douala or Liberia Ship Corporate Registry FC Horoya or Sewe Sport v Al Hilal (Sudan) Academie Football Amadou Diallo-Djekanou or Diamond Stars v Coton Sport or Uganda Revenue Authority Moghreb Tetouan or Casa Sport v Stade Malien (Mali) Kano Pillars or Olympique Bangui v Congo representative or CF Mounana ASPAC or ASFA Yennega v Entente Setif (Algeria) Clubs mentioned first play at home in the first leg on the weekend of March 15-17. The return legs are on the weekend of April 5-7. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing By Alison Wildey)