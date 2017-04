CAIRO May 5 Draw for the group phase of the African Champions League, conducted in Cairo on Tuesday:

- -

Group A:

Smouha (Egypt)

Moghreb Tetouan (Morocco)

TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo)

Al Hilal (Sudan)

- -

Group B:

Entente Setif (Algeria, holders)

USM Alger (Algeria)

Al Merreikh (Sudan)

MC Eulma (Algeria)

Matches kick off in June with the top two in each group advancing to the two-legged semi-finals in September and October.

The final, in October and November, will also be played over two legs. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)