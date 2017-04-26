CAIRO, April 26 (Reuters) – The draw for the group phase of this year’s African Champions League was conducted at the Confederation of African Football’s headquarters on Wednesday:
Group A: Ferroviario Beira (Mozambique), Al Hilal, Al Merreikh (both Sudan), Etoile Sahel (Tunisia)
Group B: USM Alger (Algeria), Zamalek (Egypt), Al Ahli Tripoli (Libya), CAPS United (Zimbabwe)
Group C: AS Vita Club (DR Congo), St George (Ethiopia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Esperance (Tunisia)
Group D: Coton Sport (Cameroon), Al Ahly (Egypt), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), Zanaco (Zambia). The group competition starts next month.