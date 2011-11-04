By Mark Gleeson
| JOHANNESBURG
JOHANNESBURG Nov 4 Esperance of Tunisia hope to
turn consistent participation and the status of perennial
runners-up into trophy-winning success when they meet Wydad
Casablanca of Morocco in the African Champions League final.
The two former winners meet in the first leg of the final in
Casablanca on Sunday, when a crowd of some 70,000 is expected to
pack the Mohammed V Stadium, and in the return match in Tunis
six days later.
Esperance share the record for the most appearances in the
African Champions League since the competition changed format in
1997 but their only previous success came 17 years ago when the
continent's top club event was still played over two-legged
knockout ties.
They were runners-up in 1999, 2000 and last year, when ugly
scenes of crowd violence followed a controversial aggregate loss
to TP Mazembe Engelbert of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
They have also been beaten semi-finalists three times in the
last decade.
"I sense in the players a great determination to win this
Champions League and write their names into Tunisian football
history," said Esperance coach Nabil Maaloul at the pre-final
news conference.
"This is a very special match for the club who have been
running after this trophy for many years. For the players, it is
the game of their lives."
Opponents Wydad are in the final for the first time since
they won in 1992 and have exceeded expectations in reaching the
deciding tie.
They were eliminated in the second round in April by holders
Mazembe but reinstated after the Congolese club were found to
have used an improperly registered player.
Wydad then qualified for the group phase for only the second
time and drew twice against Esperance in Group B, finishing
three points behind the Tunisians to qualify for the
semi-finals.
Wydad's well-travelled Swiss coach Michel Decastel's resume
includes a season at Esperance almost a decade ago among his
previous jobs in African football.
Wydad's top scorer Fabrice Ondama and key midfielders
Mouhcine Iajour are both injury doubts for the first leg.
