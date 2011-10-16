ABUJA Oct 16 Wydad Casablanca forced
a goalless draw away against Enyimba of Nigeria on Sunday to
secure a place in the African Champions League final.
They will meet Esperance of Tunisia over two legs to decide
the continental title next month.
Wydad had a 1-0 lead from the first leg against two-time
winners Enyimba and produced a stout defensive display in Aba to
progress to their first final almost 20 years since their only
previous success in 1992.
Esperance, who last won in 1994, had on Saturday completed
their semi-final success over Al Hilal of Sudan. They won 2-0 at
home behind closed doors in Tunis to ensure a 3-0 aggregate
triumph.
Esperance have been condemned to playing without spectators
after recent crowd violence in the group stages of the Champions
League.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Polokwane; Editing by Justin
Palmer
To query or comment on this story email:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more soccer stories