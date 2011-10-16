ABUJA Oct 16 Wydad Casablanca forced a goalless draw away against Enyimba of Nigeria on Sunday to secure a place in the African Champions League final.

They will meet Esperance of Tunisia over two legs to decide the continental title next month.

Wydad had a 1-0 lead from the first leg against two-time winners Enyimba and produced a stout defensive display in Aba to progress to their first final almost 20 years since their only previous success in 1992.

Esperance, who last won in 1994, had on Saturday completed their semi-final success over Al Hilal of Sudan. They won 2-0 at home behind closed doors in Tunis to ensure a 3-0 aggregate triumph.

Esperance have been condemned to playing without spectators after recent crowd violence in the group stages of the Champions League.

