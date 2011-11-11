TUNIS Nov 11 Tunisia expects the end of a
17-year wait to see the coronation of Esperance as continental
champions with home advantage and a key injury making them
favourites to overcome Morocco's Wydad Casablanca in the African
Champions League final on Saturday.
Tunisia's biggest club, perennial challengers for the
continent's top club prize, drew 0-0 in Casablanca in Sunday's
first leg and are heavily fancied to go one better than last
year's runners-up finish when they host the return leg.
Their hopes are heightened by a dislocated shoulder suffered
in training by Wydad's Morocco international goalkeeper Nadir
Lamyaghri on Tuesday.
Wydad's captain has been ruled out for the next six weeks
and will be replaced by 20-year-old reserve Yassine Bounou, the
club said on their website (www.wydad.com).
Esperance coach Nabil Maaloul faces, in contrast, the luxury
of a selection problem with talismanic Oussama Darragi fully fit
again after a cameo performance as a substitute last Sunday.
The Tunisian club, whose sole continental triumph came in
1994 despite three subsequent appearances in the final, have
been in a similar position before.
In 1999 they held Raja Casablanca to a goalless draw away in
the first leg of the final but then lost on penalties after the
return game in Tunis also proved goalless.
Saturday's winner will go on to next month's Club World Cup
in Japan where they join other continental club champions,
including Barcelona and Santos of Brazil.
