TUNIS Nov 17 Goals from Mohamed Nagui and Walid Soliman handed Egypt's Al Ahli the African Champions League crown on Saturday following a 2-1 away win over holders Esperance of Tunisia.

A record-extending seventh title came at the end of a dominant, fast-paced performance that again proved Ahli's big match temperament in overcoming a hostile home crowd at Tunis' Rades Stadium to take the tie 3-2 on aggregate.

A mazy run from El Sayed Hamdi, who squeezed past muscular defender Walid Hichri to cut inside the penalty area from the left wing, set up the opening goal for Nagui two minutes before halftime.

Soliman made it 2-0 with a low shot at the end of a long defensive clearance to leave Esperance needing to score three times but they could only manage a late consolation from Yannick Ndjeng. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town, editing by Pritha Sarkar)