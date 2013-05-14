May 14 Egyptian rivals Al Ahli and Zamalek were paired together in the African Champions League for a second successive year when the draw for the group phase of this year's competition was conducted in Cairo on Tuesday.

Al Ahli won last year's competition and have a dominant record in recent years over their neighbours, whom they meet in the first group match on the weekend of July 19-21.

The pair were drawn in Group A alongside Orlando Pirates from South Africa and Congo's AC Leopards, surprise winners of last year's African Confederation Cup.

Esperance of Tunisia were seeded top in Group B after winning in 2011 and finishing runners-up last year. They meet Coton Sport of Cameroon and newcomers Recreativo Libolo of Angola and Sewe Sport from the Ivory Coast.

The group phase is from July to September with the top two finishers in each group advancing to October's semi-finals. The two-legged final is set for November. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)