TUNIS Aug 23 Tunisia's CS Sfaxien clinched top spot in their African Champions League group on Saturday after a late penalty secured a 1-1 draw at home to Algeria's Entente Setif, who joined them in the semi-finals.

Captain Ali Maaloul converted an 87th minute spot kick after Setif, who missed a penalty of their own, had take a 64th minute lead through Gabonese import Benjamin Ze Ondo.

Both clubs had already qualified for the last four after the penultimate round of matches earlier this month but Saturday's draw gives Sfax potentially the easier semi-final assignment.

As Group B winners they will play against the runners-up in Group A, which will be decided in the Congolese derby between AS Vita Club and TP Mazembe Englebert in Kinshasa on Sunday.

Entente Setif will take on the Group A winners in the two-legged semi-finals next month.

Vita and Mazembe have 10 points and are also through to the last four with just the group placings to be determined. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Ken Ferris)