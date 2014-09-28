Sept 28 Entente Setif of Algeria scored twice from crosses to reach the African Champions League final with an away-goals victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo's TP Mazembe Englebert after the two-legged tie finished 4-4 on aggregate.

Having won the home leg 2-1, Setif secured a first final appearance since they won the title in 1988, despite falling to a 3-2 defeat on Sunday.

Both their goals came from floated centres that caught out home goalkeeper Robert Kidiaba, with Abdelmalek Ziaya netting in the eighth minute and substitute Sofiane Younes 11 minutes from fulltime.

Mazembe went behind early to Ziaya's opener, but fought back with goals from Daniel Adjei, Salif Coulibaly and Joel Merikani only to see their goalkeeper beaten by Younes's cross from near the corner flag.

The result denied Mazembe the chance of an historic all-Congolese final against AS Vita Club, who will now face Setif in a two-legged decider next month.

Vita produced a shock 2-1 away win over CS Sfaxien of Tunisia on Saturday for a 4-2 aggregate victory to book their first final appearance in 33 years.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Kinshasa and with a vital away goal to boost their chances, Sfaxien looked odds on to reach the final when Zied Derbali gave them the lead midway through the first half.

But Issoufou Dayo equalised before the break and Yunus Sentamu scored a second-half winner to hand Vita their place in the final.

Vita Club will host the first leg of the final on Oct. 26 with the return in Algeria on Nov. 1. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Toby Davis)