JOHANNESBURG Oct 4 TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo blazed through to the African Champions League final with a 3-0 win in Sunday's semifinal second leg over Al Merreikh of Sudan in Lubumbashi to set up a final meeting with USM Alger.

Mazembe completed a comfortable 4-2 aggregate triumph as they overcame a deficit from last weekend's first leg.

Tanzania international Mbwana Samata scored twice to keep up his rich vein of scoring form with Ivory Coast's Roger Assale adding the other.

After reaching the semifinals three times in the last four years, Mazembe are in the final for the first time since they won the second of two back-to-back Champions League titles in 2010.

USMA of Algeria had secured their first-ever final place on Saturday after a goalless draw at home to Al Hilal of Sudan.

The Algerians had won 2-1 away in the first leg.

The final will be played over two legs on October 31 or November 1 with the return match a week later.

The winner represents Africa in the Club World Cup in Japan in December. (Editing by Alan Baldwin)