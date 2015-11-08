Nov 8 TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo scored twice in the final 14 minutes to beat Algeria's USM Alger 2-0 and claim a fifth African Champions League title on Sunday.

The victory in Lubumbashi handed Mazembe a 4-1 aggregate success in the two-legged final and is their third victory in Africa's top club competition in the last seven years.

Mazembe, who have an enviable home record, took the lead on 76 minutes when Mbwana Samatta converted a penalty after a foul by Zinedine Ferhat on Roger Assale.

They added a second in stoppage-time when Assale finished off a quick counter-attack as Samatta this time turned provider.

The north African side finished the game with 10 men after Ferhat picked up a second booking.

Mazembe, led by former Mali coach Patrice Carteron, have twice won back-to-back Champions League titles, in 1967 and 1968, and 2009 and 2010.

They are bankrolled by Congolese politician and businessman Moise Katumbi, who was governor of the Katanga Province, where the club is based, from 2007 until September of this year.

Mazembe will represent Africa in December's Club World Cup to be staged in Japan, having finished runners-up in the tournament in 2010. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)