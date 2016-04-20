JOHANNESBURG, April 20 Holders TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo were eliminated from the African Champions League on Wednesday after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Wydad Casablanca.

The Moroccan club, coached by former Real Madrid manager John Toshack, were 2-0 up from the first leg earlier this month and went through to the group phase 3-1 on aggregate.

Mazembe defender Salif Coulibaly's goal midway through the first half halved the deficit but they could not find a second despite applying heavy pressure and were caught in stoppage time by a counter attack finished off by Reda Hajhouj.

Wydad are joined in the last eight by record winners Al Ahly of Egypt, who advanced with a narrow win over Young Africans of Tanzania.

They went through with a last-minute goal from Abdallah El-Saed to secure a 3-2 aggregate triumph.

They will be joined in the group phase by former winners Enyimba of Nigeria, who needed penalties to advance, AS Vita Club from DR Congo and the 2014 champions Entente Setif of Algeria.

Zambia's Zesco United, Zamalek of Egypt and ASEC Abidjan from the Ivory Coast will also be in next month's draw.

The eight clubs will be divided into two groups of four with the top two finishers advancing to the semi-finals later in the year. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)