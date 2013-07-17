CAPE TOWN, July 17 (Reuters)- - This weekend's opening match schedule in the African Champions League faces potential chaos with one match already postponed and another uncertain.

The Group B clash between Cameroon's Coton Sport and Sewe Sports from Ivory Coast has been postponed for a week pending the outcome of talks between Cameroon's football federation and FIFA over the country's ban from all football activity.

The Egyptian derby between Zamalek and Al Ahli, scheduled for Sunday, is under threat as well, the Confederation of African football confirmed on Wednesday.

CAF said they were still in discussion with the Egyptian Football Association, who want the Group A fixture between the Cairo giants moved from Sunday for what EFA spokesman Azmy Megahed described as "marketing reasons".

Conflicting statements from the clubs has sewn confusion, with Ahli saying on their website the game will now be played on either Tuesday or Wednesday, while Zamalek released a statement saying it had been moved to either Monday or Wednesday next week.

The match is to be played in the Red Sea resort of El Gouna, with fans barred from entering the stadium over security fears in the volatile north African nation.

The ground does not have adequate floodlights which means the scheduled 2000 GMT kickoff also has to be rearranged.

Coton Sport's match with Sewe Sports was due to be played on Saturday in Garoua, but the CAF said on Wednesday it was now scheduled for July 27, pending the possible lifting of the suspension on Cameroon.

FIFA imposed the ban on July 4 because of government interference in the country's football federation elections. FIFA now wants a committee set up to revise FECAFOOT's statutes and organise new elections.