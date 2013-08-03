DURBAN, August 4 Sewe Sport's Kevin Zougoula netted a first half hat-trick to hand the Ivory Coast side a winning start to their African Champions League group campaign as they beat Recreativo Libolo 3-1 in Abidjan on Saturday.

They lead the Group B standings even though their scheduled opening game two weeks ago was postponed.

Sewe were joined on three points by last year's runners-up Esperance of Tunisia, who won 2-0 at home to Coton Sport of Cameroon behind closed doors on Saturday.

Algerian import Youced Belali cut in from the right to hammer home the opening goal for Esperance on the hour in a match that kicked at 10pm local time to allow the players to break their fast during Ramadan.

Iheb Msakni added a second in second-half stoppage time for the Tunisians, who lost their group opener 1-0 at Libolo.

Security concerns saw spectators banned from watching the match at the Rades stadium in Tunisia.

Zougoula handed Sewe, playing in the group phase for the first time, a 24th minute lead but it was cancelled out within 10 minutes by Libolo midfielder Sidnei.

But Zougoula restored the home team's advantage five minutes later and added a third on the stroke of halftime.

The Angolans, who won the opening group game against Esperance last month, were unable to fight their way back into the match even after Sewe were reduced to 10 men by the dismissal of defender Pacome Agboke in the 68th.

On Sunday, holders Al Ahli host South Africa's Orlando Pirates behind closed doors in El Gouna because of sanctions against the Egyptian club for fan violence in earlier rounds.

Egypt's other representatives Zamalek are away in Congo against AC Leopards in the other Group A match. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Durban; Editing by Ken Ferris)