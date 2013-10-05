Oct 5 Esperance of Tunisia are on course for a fourth successive appearance in the African Champions League final after drawing 0-0 against South Africans Orlando Pirates in the first leg in Soweto on Saturday.

The second leg of the semi-final will be held in Tunis on Oct. 19.

A torrential downpour in Garoua brought a premature halt to the other tie between Coton Sport of Cameroon and Egyptian holders Al Ahli.

The match was stopped just before the hour mark as rain lashed down, quickly covering the pitch in puddles while winds blew down advertising boards. The game will now be replayed on Sunday.

Al Ahli were the dominant force with Mohamed Aboutrika and Abdallah Al Saied having first-half chances with close-range headers.

Walid Soliman should also have scored just before the storm blew in.

Coton Sport's best chance came in the 51st minute when Moussa Yedan was one on one with Al Ahli goalkeeper Sherif Elkrami and missed the target.

A tough encounter at the Orlando Stadium offered few clear opportunities although a splendid one-handed stop by Esperance keeper Moez Ben Cherifia denied Pirates a last-gasp winner as he saved a long-range shot from Thabo Matlaba.

Al Ahli beat Esperance in last year's final.