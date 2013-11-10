Nov 10 A goal from Mohamed Aboutrika helped Egypt's Al Ahli beat South Africa's Orlando Pirates 2-0 in Cairo on Sunday and claim the African Champions League title with a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Aboutrika's 54th minute goal underlined his status as the most successful player in African club competition over the last decade and set Al Ahli up for a record extending eighth triumph.

Ahmed Abdelzaher added a second goal 12 minutes from time to secure the continent's top prize for Al Ahli following a 1-1 draw with the Pirates in the first leg in Soweto last weekend.

The triumph also means Al Ahli have qualified to play in next month's Club World Cup in Morocco. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)