CAPE TOWN Oct 26 Chikito Lema Mabidi scored twice but his DR Congo side Vita Club were held 2-2 at home by Entente Sportive de Setif of Algeria in the first leg of the African Champions League final in Kinshasa on Sunday.

Mabidi completed his brace with a stunning long-range effort 14 minutes from time after the Algerians had twice led in an entertaining first leg at the Stade Tata Raphael, made famous by the Muhammad Ali versus George Foreman 'Rumble in the Jungle' 40 years ago.

The visitors led on 17 minutes when Ndombe Mubele, joint top scorer in this year's competition with six goals, struck at the wrong end when he turned the ball into his own net.

Mabidi grabbed his first equaliser from the penalty spot deep into first half injury time but Setif had the initiative again on 58 minutes when Akram Djahnit put them in front again.

Cue desperate attacking from Vita Club and Mabidi pulled them level again with a superb 30-metre strike that at least gives them parity for Saturday's second leg in Algeria.

The victors will win the $1.5-million first prize and a place in the Club World Cup in Morocco in December where they have been drawn to face the winners of the playoff between home side Moghreb Tetouan and Auckland City. (Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Rex Gowar)