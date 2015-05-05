CAIRO May 5 All three Algerian clubs in the African Champions League were drawn in the same group on Tuesday, the first time such an incident has occurred in tournament history.

Holders Entente Setif will face compatriots USM Alger and MC Eulma in Group B, with Al Merreikh of Sudan completing the pool.

The top 12 performing countries in the continent are allowed two representatives in the Champions League but because Entente Setif won the competition last year, Algeria had a rare third entry.

Unusually the trio all made it through three preliminary rounds of knockout competition to qualify for the last eight, which is when the group phase begins.

The draw for the groups was conducted at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) headquarters near Cairo on Tuesday.

TP Mazembe Englebert of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the only club to qualify from outside the Arabic-speaking north of the continent, were drawn in Group A, alongside Smouha (Egypt), Moghreb Tetouan (Morocco) and Al Hilal (Sudan).

The group phase begins in late June with the top-two from each pool advancing to the two-legged semi-finals. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by John O'Brien)