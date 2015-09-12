LUBUMBASHI, DR Congo, Sept 12 A 5-0 win for TP Mazembe Englebert on Saturday ensured the club from the Democratic Republic of Congo a berth in this month's African Champions League semi-finals.

Tanzanian international Mbwana Samata grabbed a hat-trick in the crushing victory over Morocco's Moghreb Tetouan who had been level on points with Mazembe going into the last Group A match.

Mazembe are joined in the last four by Al Hilal after Nasreldin Al Shigail scored 15 minutes from time to give the Sudanese team a 1-1 draw at Smouha of Egypt.

Al Hilal finished second in Group A to join fellow Sudanese Al Merreikh, who were runners-up in Group B, in the semis.

Al Hilal meet Group B winners USM Alger of Algeria in the last four while Mazembe take on Al Merreikh.

The group winners are at home in the second leg of the semi-finals on the weekend of Oct. 3-4, a week after the first legs are played. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson,; Editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +447979846152; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)