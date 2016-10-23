Soccer-Flamengo sign Colombia striker Orlando Berrio
SAO PAULO, Jan 27 Colombia forward Orlando Berrio has joined Flamengo for undisclosed terms, the Rio de Janeiro club said on Friday.
ALEXANDRIA Oct 23 Mamelodi Sundowns became only the second South African club to win the African Champions League, holding on for a 3-1 aggregate triumph over Egyptian team Zamalek despite losing the second leg of the final on Sunday.
A goal from Stanley Ohawuchi after 64 minutes gave Zamalek a 1-0 win in their home match but it was not enough to overturn a 3-0 deficit from last Saturday's first leg.
Sundowns' success in the top club competition on the continent comes 21 years after Soweto club Orlando Pirates became the first South Africans to take the title.
It completes a dramatic comeback for the Pretoria-based Sundowns after they had been eliminated in the last of the preliminary rounds of the Champions League earlier this year.
They were then given a reprieve with a place in the group phase after Vita Club, of the Democratic Republic of Congo, were found to have used a suspended player and were banned from the competition by the Confederation of African Football. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Ian Chadband)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the La Liga on Friday 15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona) Luis Suarez (Barcelona) 12 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 11 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo) 9 Willian Jose (Real Sociedad) 8 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Ruben Castro (Real Betis) Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) 7 Florin Andone (Deportivo Coruna) Sandro Ramirez (Malaga) Gerard (Espanyol)
Jan 27 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the Bundesliga on Friday 16 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) 14 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 13 Anthony Modeste (Cologne) 10 Sandro Wagner (Hoffenheim) Timo Werner (RB Leipzig) 8 Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) 7 Serge Gnabry (Werder Bremen) 6 Hakan Calhanoglu (Bayer Leverkusen) Yunus Malli (VfL Wolfsburg)