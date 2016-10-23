ALEXANDRIA Oct 23 Mamelodi Sundowns became only the second South African club to win the African Champions League, holding on for a 3-1 aggregate triumph over Egyptian team Zamalek despite losing the second leg of the final on Sunday.

A goal from Stanley Ohawuchi after 64 minutes gave Zamalek a 1-0 win in their home match but it was not enough to overturn a 3-0 deficit from last Saturday's first leg.

Sundowns' success in the top club competition on the continent comes 21 years after Soweto club Orlando Pirates became the first South Africans to take the title.

It completes a dramatic comeback for the Pretoria-based Sundowns after they had been eliminated in the last of the preliminary rounds of the Champions League earlier this year.

They were then given a reprieve with a place in the group phase after Vita Club, of the Democratic Republic of Congo, were found to have used a suspended player and were banned from the competition by the Confederation of African Football. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Johannesburg; Editing by Ian Chadband)