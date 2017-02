April 7 Collated results of African Champions League second round, second legs at the weekend: Entente Setif (Algeria) 4 ASFA Yennega (Burkina Faso) 2 First leg: 1-2; Entente Setif won 5-4 on aggregate Coton Sport (Cameroon) 2 Academie Football Amadou Diallo-Djekanou (Ivory Coast) 1 First leg: 1-0; Coton Sport won 3-1 on aggregate Union Douala (Cameroon) 1 FUS Rabat (Morocco) 0 First leg: 0-3; FUS Rabat won 3-1 on aggregate AC Leopards (Congo) 3 Kano Pillars (Nigeria) 0 First leg: 1-4; AC Leopards won on the away goals rule after a 4-4 aggregate draw AS V Club (DR Congo) 0 Zamalek (Egypt) 0 First leg: 0-1; Zamalek won 1-0 on aggregate TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) 6 Mochudi Centre Chiefs (Botswana) 0 First leg: 1-0; TP Mazembe Englebert won 7-0 on aggregate Al Ahli (Egypt, holders) 2 Tusker (Kenya) 0 First leg: 2-1; Al Ahli won 4-1 on aggregate Asante Kotoko (Ghana) 1 JSM Bejaia (Algeria) 1 First leg: 0-0; JSM Bejaia won on the away goals rule after a 1-1 aggregate draw Djoliba (Mali) 1 St George (Ethiopia) 1 First leg: 0-2; St George won 3-1 on aggregate Stade Malien (Mali) 2 Casa Sport (Senegal) 0 First leg: 2-1; Stade Malien won 4-1 on aggregate Orlando Pirates (South Africa) 2 Zanaco (Zambia) 1 First leg: 1-0. Orlando Pirates won 2-1 on aggregate Al Hilal (Sudan) 3 Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast) 1 First leg: 1-4; Sewe Sport won 5-4 on aggregate Al Merreikh (Sudan) 1 Recreativo Libolo (Angola) 2 First leg: 1-2; Recreativo Libolo won 4-2 on aggregate Esperance (Tunisia) 1 Primeiro Agosto (Angola) 0 First leg: 1-0; Esperance won 2-0 on aggregate Enugu Rangers (Nigeria) 2 Vital'O (Burundi) 0 First leg: 0-0; Enugu Rangers won 2-0 on aggregate Dynamos (Zimbabwe) 1 CA Bizerte (Tunisia) 0 First leg: 0-3; Dynamos won 3-1 on aggregate. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com +27828257807 Messaging mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)