CAPE TOWN May 5 Collated results of African Champions League third round, second leg matches at the weekend:

Entente Setif (Algeria) 3 AC Leopards (Congo) 1 First leg: 1-3. AC Leopards won 5-4 on penalties after a 4-4 aggregate draw

Recreativo Libolo (Angola) 3 Enugu Rangers (Nigeria) 1 First leg: 0-0. Recreativo Libolo won 3-1 on aggregate

TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) 1 Orlando Pirates (South Africa) 0 First leg: 1-3. Orlando Pirates won 3-2 on aggregate

Al Ahli (Egypt) 2 CA Bizerte (Tunisia) 1 First leg: 0-0. Al Ahli won 2-1 on aggregate

St George (Ethiopia) 2 Zamalek (Egypt) 2 First leg: 1-1. Zamalek won on the away goals rule after a 3-3 aggregate draw

Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast) 0 FUS Rabat (Morocco) 0 First leg: 1-1. Sewe Sport won on the away goals rule after a 1-1 aggregate draw

Stade Malien (Mali) 0 Coton Sport (Cameroon) 0 First leg: 0-3. Coton Sport won 3-0 on aggregate

Esperance (Tunisia) 1 JSM Bejaia (Algeria) 0 First leg: 0-0. Esperance won 1-0 on aggregate

The winners qualify for the group phase of the Champions League starting in July while the losers drop down to the African Confederation Cup.