CAPE TOWN, March 9 Collated results of African Champions League second round, second leg matches at the weekend. Al Ahli (Egypt, holders) 1 Young Africans (Tanzania) 0 Al Ahli won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw Al Ahli Benghazi (Libya) 2 Berekum Chelsea (Ghana) 0 Al Ahli Benghazi won 3-1 on aggregate Esperance (Tunisia) v Gor Mahia (Kenya) to be played Monday Esperance won first leg 3-2 Real Bamako (Mali) 0 Enyimba (Nigeria) 1 Real Bamako won on the away goals rule after a 2-2 aggregate draw TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) 3 Astres Douala (Cameroon) 0 TP Mazembe Englebert won 4-1 on aggregate Sewe Sport (Cote d'Ivoire) 1 Barrack Young Controllers (Liberia) 0 Sewe Sport won 4-3 on aggregate CS Sfaxien (Tunisia) 2 Dedebit (Ethiopia) 0 CS Sfaxien won 2-1 on aggregate Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 1 Horoya (Guinea) 0 Horoya won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw Coton Sport (Cameroon) 5 Flambeau de l'Est (Burundi) 0 Coton Sport won 5-1 on aggregate ASFA Yennega (Burkina Faso) 0 Entente Setif (Algeria) 0 Entente Setif won 5-0 on aggregate Al Hilal (Sudan) 2 Stade Malien (Mali) 0 Al Hilal won 2-0 on aggregate Primeiro Agosto (Angola) 2 AC Leopards (Congo) 0 AC Leopards won 4-3 on aggregate Liga Muculmama (Mozambique) 0 Kaizer Chiefs (South Africa) 3 Kaizer Chiefs won 7-0 on aggregate AS V Club (DR Congo) 1 Dynamos (Zimbabwe) 0 AS V Club won 1-0 on aggregate Kabuscorp (Angola) 0 Zamalek (Egypt) 0 Zamalek won 1-0 on aggregate Kampala City Council (Uganda) 1 Nkana FC (Zambia) 2 Nkana FC won 4-3 on aggregate