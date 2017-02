CAIRO, June 24 Algerian club Entente Setif have been kicked out of the African Champions League after fan violence caused their opening game of the group phase to be abandoned last weekend.

The Confederation of Africa Football announced the unprecedented measure in response to the violent scenes at the end of Setif's 2-0 home loss to Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa on Saturday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Peter Rutherford)