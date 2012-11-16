TUNIS, Nov 16 List of the winners of the African Champions League: 1965 - Oryx Douala (Cameroon) 1966 - Stade Abidjan (Ivory Coast) 1967 - TP Englebert (Congo-Kinshasa) 1968 - TP Englebert (Congo-Kinshasa) 1969 - Ismaili (Egypt) 1970 - Asante Kotoko (Ghana) 1971 - Canon Yaounde (Cameroon) 1972 - Hafia Conakry (Guinea) 1973 - Vita Club (Zaire) 1974 - CARA Brazzaville (Congo) 1975 - Hafia Conakry (Guinea) 1976 - Mouloudia Alger (Algeria) 1977 - Hafia Conakry (Guinea) 1978 - Canon Yaounde (Cameroon) 1979 - Union Douala (Cameroon) 1980 - Canon Yaounde (Cameroon) 1981 - JE Tizi Ouzou (Algeria) 1982 - Al Ahli (Egypt) 1983 - Asante Kotoko (Ghana) 1984 - Zamalek (Egypt) 1985 - Royal Armed Forces (Morocco) 1986 - Zamalek (Egypt) 1987 - Al Ahli (Egypt) 1988 - Entente Setif (Algeria) 1989 - Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 1990 - JS Kabylie (Algeria) 1991 - Club Africain (Tunisia) 1992 - Wydad Casablanca (Morocco) 1993 - Zamalek (Egypt) 1994 - Esperance (Tunisia) 1995 - Orlando Pirates (South Africa) 1996 - Zamalek (Egypt) 1997 - Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 1998 - ASEC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) 1999 - Raja Casablanca (Morocco) 2000 - Hearts of Oak (Ghana) 2001 - Al Ahli (Egypt) 2002 - Zamalek (Egypt) 2003 - Enyimba (Nigeria) 2004 - Enyimba (Nigeria) 2005 - Al Ahli (Egypt) 2006 - Al Ahli (Egypt) 2007 - Etoile Sahel (Tunisia) 2008 - Al Ahli (Egypt) 2009 - TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) 2010 - TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) 2011 - Esperance (Tunisia) The tournament was known as the African Champions Cup until 1997. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Patrick Johnston)