JOHANNESBURG, April 12 South Africa's most popular club Kaizer Chiefs fired coach Vladimir Vermezovic on Thursday, just weeks before the end of his three-year contract.

The former Yugoslav international and coach of Partizan Belgrade had failed to deliver a league title in his first two seasons and looked unlikely to achieve the feat this term with his side fourth.

"It was agreed to part ways with immediate effect, in order to allow both parties to prepare for the new season in good time," said a club statement.

The Soweto-based club have the best record in South African professional football and draw the largest crowds but last won the league in 2005.

