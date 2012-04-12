JOHANNESBURG, April 12 South Africa's most
popular club Kaizer Chiefs fired coach Vladimir Vermezovic on
Thursday, just weeks before the end of his three-year contract.
The former Yugoslav international and coach of Partizan
Belgrade had failed to deliver a league title in his first two
seasons and looked unlikely to achieve the feat this term with
his side fourth.
"It was agreed to part ways with immediate effect, in order
to allow both parties to prepare for the new season in good
time," said a club statement.
The Soweto-based club have the best record in South African
professional football and draw the largest crowds but last won
the league in 2005.
